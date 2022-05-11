Saline Softball Remains Perfect in SEC Red

The Saline softball team continued to roll through the SEC Red after a pair of mercy wins over Ann Arbor Pioneer Monday.

The Hornets improved to 10-0 in the Red with 10-0, and 15-0 wins against Pioneer.

A two-run double by Izzy Deveau and an RBI single by Kaleigh McClelland put the Hornets up 3-0 in the second.

Clara Cherry knocked in a pair of runs with a double in the fourth and homered in the sixth to make it 6-0. Three straight singles loaded the bases for the Hornets and Emily Sweetland ended the game with a grand slam to make the final 10-0.

Cherry finished with three hits and four RBI, while Sweetland had two hit and four RBI. McClelland added a pair of hits and an RBI, Leah Holloway and Karli Dorr two hits each, and Deveau a hit and two RBI. Dorr tossed a two-hitter and struck out 13 for the win.

The Hornets used a big 12 runs second inning to end the second game after three innings.

Deveau tossed a three-inning perfect game striking out five.

Sweetland smacked another home run and finished with two hits and three RBI. Cherry went 3-3 with three RBI and Grace Munn two hits and one RBI. McClelland finished with a hit and two RBI, Sydney Hastings, Holloway, and Nina West each had a hit and RBI, and Hailey Malinczak a hit and two RBI.

The Hornets improved to 13-5 overall on the season.