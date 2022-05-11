Saline Soccer Knocks Off SEC Red Leading Skyline

A much-needed win came for the Saline girls' soccer team Tuesday night as the Hornets knocked off SEC Red leading Skyline 1-0.

The win tightened things up in the Red as Skyline dropped to 10-1 in the conference. the win moved the Hornets to 7-3-1 in league play.

It was a defensive battle throughout, but it was the Hornets who broke through thanks to a key defensive play by Carson Caldwell.

Skyline had made a stop and was attempting a clearing pass that Caldwell stepped in front of. Caldwell then hit Paige Martin down the left side and Martin drilled the left footed shot into the corner of the net to give Saline a 1-0 lead with 16:40 left in the first half.

The Hornets defense and goalkeeper Norah Dawid would do the rest as they kept the Eagles off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

The win was the third straight for Saline after they took down Monroe 8-0 Saturday morning.

Martin and Abby Gray led the Hornets with two goals each. Zoey Rumohr, Caldwell, Ellie Warden, and Sienna Snyder scored goals for Saline. Reece Caryl and Dawid shared time in net for the shutout for Saline.