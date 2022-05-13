Saline Tennis Blanks Ypsilanti Lincoln

The Saline girls' tennis team cruised to an easy 8-0 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln last week.

The Hornets swept six of the eight matches and one match lost only one game in the eight flights.

Picking up 6-0, 6-0 wins were Sophie Dubovoy and Mia Bae at two and three singles, and the doubles teams did not lose a point. Doubles wins went to Giselle Jost/Makenzie Roehner, Emma Arsenault/Eva Cueto, CJ Tuldanis/Gabby Engelhardt, and Katheryn Feller/Kylie Warner.

Kylie Evanson won 6-0, 6-1 at four singles and Brooke VanDyke won 6-3, 6-3 at one singles.

The Hornets dropped a tough 5-3 match to Skyline that saw many flights have close matches.

Wins went to Jost/Roehner 6-4, 7-5, Arsenault/Cueto 6-3, 7-6 (5), and Tuldanis/Engelhardt 6-1, 6-1.

Bae dropped a tough 6-4, 6-4 decision, Evanson 7-6 (5), 6-4, and Feller/Warner 6-4, 6-4.

Saline then fell to highly ranked Chelsea 5-2.

Bae won 6-0, 6-4 and Evanson pulled out a three-set tiebreaker win 3-6, 6-3, 10-5.