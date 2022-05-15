Golfers Sweep SEC Tri-Meet at Bedford

The Saline boys’ golf team remains in second place in the SEC Red after picking up a pair of wins at a tri-meet at Bedford last week.

The Hornets fired a team score of 155 to beat out Pioneer with 162 and Bedford with 172.

Brian Kang led the Hornets with a round of 37 to tie for the low round of the meet.

Andrew Steele and Colton Cundiff each shot 39, while Kieran Dean and Zeb Siegel shot 40, and Giuseppe Giacalone 43.

The Hornets were in 4th place in the Clinton Invitational which was cut short Saturday due to storms that rolled through.

Saline was one of the few teams to finish their round before the rain came.

Cundiff shot a round of 79 to lead Saline. Ryan Terris shot 82, Nick Birkle 86, Nick Niethammer and Cullen Ellis each with an 87.