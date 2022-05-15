Saline Boys’ Win 11th Straight SEC Red Track and Field Title, Girls 3rd

The Saline boys’ track and field team continued its domination of the SEC Red after winning its 11th consecutive lead title Friday.

The meet was decided in the final event of the day where James Harrison, Jason Whitton, Josh Rush, and Stewart Berryhill won the 4x400 relay to clinch the meet with 134 points to 127 for Pioneer. Whitton was also league champion in the 800 and Andrew Harding won the high jump with a PR of 6’1”.

Christopher Cappello was second in the 300 hurdles. Three relay teams earned second-place finishes for the Hornets. The 4xx100 relay team of Rush, Larry Robinson II, Caden Winston, and Ethan Nelson, the 4x200 relay team of Nelson, Torin Moore Jr, Rush, and Wynter Burnett, and the 4x800 relay team of Whitton, Harrison, Berryhill, and Luke Swanger all finished second.

Dolan Gonzales finished second in the pole vault with a PR of 15-06, while Moore Jr was third in the long jump and third in the 300 hurdles, and Max Pfeifer third in the 3200.

Fourth-place finishes went to Samuel Jackson in the 3200, Moore Jr the 110 hurdles, and Garrett Beazley in the shot put.

The girls finished third with 137 points in a meet where the top three teams were within 10 points of each other. Pioneer won with 147 and Huron was second with 142.

Nicole Warren finished first in the long jump for the lone win for Saline.

The Hornets had numerous second-place finishes at the meet.

Jacki Kolano was second in the pole vault, Mia Rogan second in the 800, Madison Stern the 3200, the 4x100 relay team of Kolano, Warren, Jordan Wickham, and Julia Inge, the 4200 team of Rogan, Kolano, Warren, and Wickham, and the 4x800 relay team of Stern, Madison Wood, Lydia Alig, and Mackenzie Sellenraad.

Third-place finishes went to Rogan in the 400, Grace Roth 3200, and Emma Grill long jump, while fourth-place finishes went to Ashton Davis pole vault, Alivia Burlingame high jump, Alena Miklosovic 100 hurdles, Elaina Alig 3200, Stern 1600, and the 4x400 relay team of Rogan, Wood, Stern, and Lydia Alig.