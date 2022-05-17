Saline High School students honored for their service and leadership

A celebration of some of Saline’s best.

The Saline City Council meeting on May 16 was highlighted with the congratulations and commendation of all of the 2022 Youth of the Year Award nominees and the winner of the honor.

The Saline Youth Council (SYC) led this celebration with SYC chair Jennifer Gage and advisor Carla Scruggs, Saline’s Parks & Recreation Director, introducing the celebration and those being honored.

In conjunction with Saline Chamber of Commerce’s annual Saline Salutes awards, Scruggs told the city council that the “Saline Youth Council hosts the Youth of the Year Award to honor outstanding teens in the Saline Area School District. This year six students were nominated; with two receiving two nominations for a total of eight nominations.”

Scruggs told the council the selection committee was tasked with the difficulty of choosing just one person for the award because all the nominees have incredible volunteer service records, leadership skills, and a commitment to making Saline a better place in which to live.

She said, “The 2022 Youth of the Year Award winner is Blake Coy a senior at SHS, who was nominated by Anne Cummings, the Saline Social Services Executive Director. Blake has served as the SHS representative to the Saline Area Social Services Board of Directors, spent countless hours volunteering at soup kitchens, delivering meals on wheels to homebound seniors, adopting families during the holidays and more.”

Coy was also honored at the Saline Salutes event on April 14.

The five Youth of the Year Award nominees, who were also commended for their service and leadership in the community, were Carter Harris, Cora Hart, Aiden Gego, Sarah Burgess and Hailey Malinczak.

SYC chair Jennifer Gage said all were strong candidates and it was extremely difficult to pick the recipient of the Youth of the Year honor. She said all of them are involved and making a difference in the community.

“The Saline Youth Council is very proud to recognize these outstanding youths,” Gage said before the city council and those gathered in the public.

The nominees on hand and the recipient were honored with a recognition certificate presented to them by council member Kevin Camero-Sulak, who is the council’s liaison to the SYC, and Mayor Brian Marl. Sarah Burgess and Hailey Malinczak could not attend the meeting.