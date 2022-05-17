Saline Softball Still on top of SEC Red

The Saline softball team remained atop the SEC Red after a doubleheader spilt with Bedford Monday.

The Hornets hold a half game lead over Ypsilanti Lincoln with seven games to play in the conference. The team will meet up for an all-important doubleheader at Lincoln May 26.

Saline rallied to take the opener in eight innings 4-1.

Bedford took a 1-0 lead in the third and held the Hornets off the board until the seventh.

Grace Munn, Emily Sweetland, and Leah Holloway singled to load the bases with one out. Izzy Deveau hit a sacrifice fly to center to plate Sweetland to tie the game at one and send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth the Hornets started with a runner on second. Sydney Hastings singled to start the eighth and put runners on the corners. An error on a fly ball by Clara Cherry scored two and Munn followed with an RBI single to make it 4-1. Karli Dorr struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Dorr struck out 11 and allowed four hits for the win. Munn had two hits and an RBI, while Hastings had two hits and a run scored. Holloway chipped in with two hits, Sweetland and Dorr one hit each.

The Hornets fell behind big early in the second game, but a late six run rally wasn't enough as Bedford topped Saline 12-9.

Cherry and Sweetland had big games at the plate with two home runs each. Both finished with three hits and four RBI. Munn added two hits, a home run and one RBI, Hastings and Kaleigh McClelland a hit and RBI each.

Saline improved to 14-8 overall and 11-2 in the SEC Red.