Art Around Saline 2022 jurors select six works of art to be displayed around Saline

From the Saline Arts and Culture Committee:

The Art Around Saline public art initiative in pleased to announce the six talented artists whose work has been selected for Art Around Saline 2022:

Jean Canavan – “Sky Lantern”

Kaili Dence – “Eagle Owl”

Keegan Fuller” 2-tone Inquisitive Portrait”

Mary K Murphy – “Jellies”

Thomas S Rosenblum – “Nature Walk”

O. Sander – “As the Crow Flies”

Art Around Saline promotes local artists by reproducing their artwork for public display in historic downtown Saline. The project was introduced by the City of Saline Arts & Culture Committee in 2017.

“We would like to thank all the artists who submitted their incredible work this year. The selected pieces will be installed in June and photos of the installations along with their locations will be available on the City of Saline website and the Arts and Culture Committee Facebook page,” said Taskforce Co-Chair Tamara Moore. “We also extend a heartfelt thank you to our Art Around Saline 2022 Taskforce who worked diligently all throughout the year to ensure the success of this effort.”

The Art Around Saline Taskforce members were Jennifer Judge Hensel (co-chair), Tamara Moore (co-chair), Helen Clark, Ann Stofflet, Linda TerHaar, Jennifer Vivekanand and Bruce Westlake.

The Art Around Saline 2022 jurors were Holli Andrews, Carol Chan-Groening, Kathleen Krone, Ginger Liemohn, Kevin McCown, Sue McDowell, Reeti Rouse and Tanya Spolans.

The 2022 art selections were financially supported by the Friends of Art Around Saline and the City of Saline.

If you are interested in becoming an Art Around Saline sponsor, juror or member of the taskforce, contact Co-Chair Jennifer Judge Hensel at jjudgehensel@gmail.com.