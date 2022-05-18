Saline Baseball Splits with Rival Bedford

The Saline baseball team used a big sixth inning to pull away from rival Bedford to earn a split with the Mules and remain tied atop the SEC Red standings with Dexter.

Saline led the opener 6-5 heading to the sixth, when the Hornets scored eight times to blow the game wide open.

The big blow of the inning was a grand slam by Giuseppe Gottfried to make it 10-5. Cade Tousa and Braden LaRusso would add two-run singles in the inning for the Hornets.

Bedford would get two back in the seventh, but it wasn't enough as the Hornets pulled out the win.

Gottfried finished with two hits, the grand slam, and five RBI to lead the Hornets. LaRusso added two hits and four RBI and Tousa a hit and RBI. Luke Masters and Roman Laurio had a hit and RBI each, and Bobby Butler a hit and two runs scored. Aidan Carlson struck out five for the win on the mound.

The second game saw Saline build a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but the Mules would score three in the bottom of the inning and five in the sixth to pull away for a 10-3 win.

Kriss Sydlowski had two hits and an RBI and Jackson Muir a hit and RBI. Butler and LaRusso added one hit each for Saline.

The Hornets and Dexter are tied for the top spot in the Red with 13-4 records. Monroe is right behind at 10-5 and Bedford at 11-6 with four games to go in the league season.