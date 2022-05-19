Saline Sends Seven Seniors Out with Win

Seven Saline girls’ soccer seniors played in their final regular-season home game Tuesday night, and the Hornets went out in a big way as they blanked Bedford 8-0.

The Hornets honored seniors Reese Caryl, Emily Hornberger, Emma Bowen, Paige Martin, Jessi Rein, Lara Kok, and Abby Gray during the game. They will get to play one more time at Hornet Stadium when they host Bedford in the first round of the Division 1 district.

It took a while, but once they got things rolling the Hornets did not stop.

Saline would score first-half goals to a 4-0 lead at the break.

The Hornets would finish it off with four quick goals I the second half, capped by a penalty kick by Chloe Kraft to end the game in a mercy.

Ellie Warden led the Hornets with a hat trick of three goals. Kok, Ashley Kruse, Jessi Rein, Ally Friedholm, and Craft each scored one.

The Hornets improved to 9-5-3 overall and 7-3-2 in the SEC Red.