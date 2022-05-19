The city of Saline is looking forward to Pride Month

The city of Saline got an early start in recognizing what it views as a very important month.

At its May 16 meeting, the city of Saline, after a unanimous vote of the city council, declared June as “Pride Month” and directed staff to fly the Pride Flag at Saline City Hall through the duration of the month.

Before reading the resolution, city council member Kevin Camero-Sulak called the resolution a very important one. He said the city did this last year and will again fly the flag above city hall.

He also cited the important work being done by the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Committee, whose mission is to, “create a culture of inclusion and participation that benefits citizens, businesses, and visitors. Working together, the City will develop and promote initiatives and activities, enact policies, learn and lead on building stronger community relationships, improving business opportunities, general education, and ensuring quality governmental services for all citizens.”

Here is the entire resolution:

WHEREAS, as Americans, it is our birthright that all people are created equal, and deserve the same rights and opportunities; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ individuals have achieved success and prominence in their lives, and have struggled for equal rights and for an end to prejudice and injustice wherever they exist; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ Americans have enriched and strengthened our lives, have made immeasurable contributions to our communities; and

WHEREAS, it is more important than ever to continue working to ensure that LGBTQ individuals may live productive and dignified lives, free from discrimination, bullying, and violence because of their gender identity, gender expression, or sexual orientation; and

WHEREAS, LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination simply for being who they are, remain excluded from both state and federal civil rights laws, and continue to necessitate a patchwork of remedial, local actions like the City of Saline’s Non-Discrimination Ordinance; and

WHEREAS, June is celebrated as Pride Month in the United States and around the world, and we recognize the LGBTQ community and the contributions these individuals make to our society;

NOW, THEREFORE, the Saline City Council and the citizens of Saline hereby proclaim the month of June as “Pride Month" in the City of Saline and hereby ask that we all observe this month, by fighting prejudice and discrimination everywhere it exists.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT the Saline City Council of the City of Saline declare June as “Pride Month” and direct staff to fly the Pride Flag at Saline City Hall through the duration of the month.