Saline Girls' Tennis Qualifies for D1 State Finals

The Saline girls' tennis team qualified for the Division 1 state finals by earning 18 points and tying for third place with Ann Arbor Huron at the Pioneer Regional Wednesday.

The defending state champions Pioneer won all eight flights and finished with 32 points. Skyline was second with 20 and Huron and the Hornets tied with 18.

The top two teams and any team that scores 18 points in the Regional qualifies for state.

Two doubles teams reached their flight finals before falling to Pioneer.

Eva Cueto and Emma Arsenault went 2-1 on the day at two doubles and Kylie Warner/Katheryn Feller teamed to go 2-1 at four doubles.

The Hornets went 1-1 in the other six flights on the day.

Going 1-1 for Saline were Ana Teofilovic at one singles, Sophie Dubovoy at two, Mia Bae at three, and Kylie Evanson at four.

CJ Tuldanis and Gabby Englehardt had the match of the day, dropping a hard-fought three-set match at three doubles 6-1, 5-7, 5-7, while Makenzie Roehner and Giselle Jost.

The Hornets will take part in the D1 Finals at Kalamazoo June 3-4.