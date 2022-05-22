Saline Lacrosse Rallies Past Skyline in Regional Opener

Lacrosse Rallies Past Skyline in Regional Opener

The Saline boys’ lacrosse team overcame a slow start and rallied to take down Ann Arbor Skyline 10-4 in the Division 1 Regional opener last week.

Skyline had the Hornets on their heels and jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after one quarter.

Owen Miller started the Hornets comeback with a pair of second-period goals to cut the lead to 3-2 at the half.

The Saline defense continued to lockdown on the Eagles in the third, holding Skyline off the board for the second straight period.

Ethan Crouch scored to tie the game at 3-3 and put Saline on top for the first time with just under nine minutes left in the third to make it 4-3. Quinn Brophy found the net late in the third to push Saline up to 5-3 after three.

Skyline scored early in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-4, but the Hornets answered with goals by Miller and Brophy to make it 7-4. Brady Fiske would find the net to make it 8-4 before Crouch would add two more goals to make the final 10-4.

Crouch finished with four goals and an assist, while Miller added three goals. Brophy scored twice and Fiske once for the Hornets.

The Hornets improved to 14-5 on the season. They advance to face Grand Ledge in the Regional semifinals at Brighton Wednesday at 7:30pm.