Saline Track and Field Send 22 to D1 State Finals

It was a huge day for the Saline track and field teams as the Hornets had 22 athletes qualify for the Division 1 state finals.

The boys came away with the Regional title and the girls finished 2nd.

Saline finished with 118 points in the boy’s event, easily outdistancing second-place Dexter with 89.5. The girls finished with 106 points, behind only Huron with 121.

Caden Winston qualified in the 100 and Joshua Rush the 200 and both teamed with Ethan Nelson and Larry Robinson II to qualify in the 4x200.

Jason Whitton won the 800 and teamed with James Harrison, Stewart Berryhill, and Luke Swanger in the 4x800 and in the 4x400 with Rush, Wynter Burnett, and Berryhill. Burnett, Rush, Torin Moore Jr. and Nelson qualified in the 4x200, Leonardo Ignacio in the high jump, and Dolan Gonzales and Malik Eisemann in the pole vault.

The girls saw Nicole Warren win the long jump and team with Jacki Kolano, Jordan Wickham, and Julia Inge to qualify in the 4x100. Wickham, Kolano, Warren and Mia Rogan also qualified in the 4x200, while Kolano is going in the pole vault and Rogan in the 800.

Maddie Stern qualified in the 1600 and is part of the qualifying 4x800 team with Lydia Alig, Rogan, and Madi Wood, and the 4x400 relay team with Mackenzie Sellenraad, Rogan, and Alig.

Boys’ All-Region honors went to Samuel Jackson third, Andrew Stern, fourth, and Max Pfeiffer sixth in the 3200, Christopher Cappello and Moore Jr. in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Harrison the 1600, Garrett Beazley shot put, Andrew Harding high jump, and Moore Jr. long jump.

Girls’ All-Region honors went to Kolano in the 100, Wood fifth and Sellenraad sixth in the 800, Alig fifth and Claire Endres sixth in the 1600, Abigail Roth third, Grace Roth fifth, and Elaina Alig sixth in the 3200, Alena Miklosovic fourth in the 100 hurdles, Carmen Lauchu eighth discus, Alivia Burlingame and Tess Sanderson fifth in the high jump, Ashton Davis sixth in the pole vault, and Emma Grill sixth in the long jump.