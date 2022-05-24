Lodi Twp Police Report, April 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During April, Deputies responded to 166 calls for police service, up from 159 last year for a 4% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 645, up from 618 for the same period the previous year for a 4% increase.

Officers conducted 91 traffic stops for April, up from 51 last year. Ten citations were written.

Notable incidents from the call log include one theft, four crashes, one medical assist, six citizen assists, one welfare check, two mental health, one attempted suicide, one death investigation, one identity theft, one extortion, and one careless use of a firearm.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details for April:

On April 11, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 6200 Block of Ann Arbor-Saline for a report of an Extortion. The complainant reported that lude photographs of them were used to solicit money on Snapchat. The suspect’s identity is unknown to the victim.

On April 14, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 1800 Block of Ridgewood Circle for an identity theft report. The victim was defrauded $3379.22 by an unknown suspect who created credit and tried to open a lease on an apartment in Cleveland, Ohio, with the victim’s personal information.

On April 16, a Collaboration Deputy responded to the 4400 Block of S. Wagner Road for a report of a Fraud. An unknown suspect used a fraudulent credit card to order $2,613.43 of goods, pick up the goods, and leave the business without revealing their true identity. At the time of this report, there is no suspect(s).

The entire April call log can be found at the link below.