Saline Sweeps Dexter to Move Closer to SEC Red Softball Title

The Saline softball team moved a little closer to the SEC Red title Monday after a doubleheader sweep of Dexter.

The sweep lifted the Hornets to 14-2 in the Red, a half-game better than Lincoln at 14-3.

The teams will meet up in Ypsilanti Thursday in what should be a showdown for the Red title. Saline still has single games with Jackson and Adrian to play, while Lincoln still has a make-up game with Monroe to be played.

The Hornets took control of the opener early and held on to beat Dexter 10-6 Monday.

Clara Cherry drove in Kaleigh McClelland with a single to put Saline on top in the first. Grace Munn and Leah Holloway followed with RBI singles to put the Hornets up 3-0.

Saline added one in the second with a single by Sydney Hastings. She stole second and scored on two passed balls to make it 3-0.

Dexter got one back in the third with a RBI single by Maddie Ohlman to cut the lead to 4-1.

A Saline error in the fifth allowed a Dexter run to cut the lead to 4-2, but a pair of squeeze bunts and a Holloway RBI single mase it 8-2 in the bottom of the fifth.

The Hornets extended the lead to 10-2 in the sixth with a RBI triple by McClelland and run scoring single by Cherry.

Dexter made things interesting in the seventh with a two-run single by McKenna Johnson and a RBI single by Anika Busdeker, but Saline ended the threat to end the game.

Holloway led the Hornets bats with three hits and three RBI, while Cherry had three hits and two RBI. Hastings finished with three hits and three runs scored, Munn two hits and an RBI, and McLelland a hit and two RBI.

Dexter was led by Busedeker with three hits and an RBI, Ohlman two hits and an RBI, Johnson two hits and two RBI, and Hannah Marsik two hit and a run scored.

The second game was all Karli Dorr for the Hornets as she allowed just two hits and struck out six in the circle for a 3-0 win over the Dreadnaughts.

Saline took a 1-0 lead in the first on a RBI double by Cherry and that is all they would need behind Dorr.

The Hornets would get some insurance with a run on a wild pitch and a RBI single by done in the sixth.

Cherry and Munn each had a hit and RBI for Saline. Izzy Deveau had a double, and Hastings a hit and two RBI.

Camryn Chase and Busdeker had the only hits for the Dreadnaughts.

Saline improved to 17-9 overall on the season, while Dexter fell to 11-18.