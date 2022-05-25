Cirque Italia Comes to Saline

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their BRAND-NEW production! Don’t miss out on your chance to join us in SALINE, MI for performances June 2-5.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as we take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty.

The story begins with our Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement! Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out.

Manuel Rebecchi, president and owner of Cirque Italia is tremendously proud of his circus heritage and feels extremely privileged to be able to share it with you in such a fun and memorable way.

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

Tickets may be purchased through our website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. We also respond to text messages.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

When: June 2nd – 5th, 2022

Where: 5045 Ann Arbor – Saline Rd, Saline, MI 48176

At: Washtenaw County Fairgrounds

— Under the stunning White & Blue Big Top Tent

· June 2 – Thursday: 7:30pm

· June 3 – Friday: 7:30pm

· June 4 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm

· June 5 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm

Box office hours:

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.

Days with no

scheduled shows:

10am – 6pm

Days with

scheduled shows: 10am – 9pm