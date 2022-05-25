Saline Golfers Second at SEC Red Finals

Photo from Saline Hornets twitter

The Saline boys' golf team had a big week with a second-place finish at the SEC Red Finals Tuesday and winning the Jackson Area Invite Monday.

The Hornets finished with a team-score of 322, finishing behind only D1 number-one ranked Ann Arbor Skyline with 309. The second-place finish also locked up second in the final SEC Red standings for the Hornets.

Coltin Cundiff led the Hornets with an 18-hole score of 77, with Zeb Siegel right behind with 78.

Giuseppe Giacalone finished with a round of 81, Andrew Steele, Brian Kang, and Kieran Dean each with 86.

The Hornets won the Jackson Area Invitational on a third tiebreaker Monday. Saline tied with Jackson Lumen Christi with a score of 329 and claimed the title with the tiebreaker.

Siegel led the Hornets with a round of 78.

Dean and Cundiff each shot 83, Giacalone 85, Kang 88, and Steele 91.