Sixteen Earn D1 All-State Honors for Saline Track and Field

The Saline track and field teams had another strong showing with 16 athletes earning D1 All-State honors at the state finals at Rockford Saturday.

The boys finished tied for 8th in the team event with 19 points, while the girls were 14th with 11 points.

The 4x800 relay of Jason Whitton, Joshua Rush, Wynter Burnett, and Stewart Berryhill led the boy’s team with a state runner-up finish in 7:51.9. Whitton also earned All-State honors in the 800 with a sixth-place finish.

Dolan Gonzales was fifth in the pole vault with a height of 15’0, while the 4x100 relay team of Ethan Nelson, Rush, Caden Winston, and Larry Robinson II was seventh. Winston and Rush also teamed with Torin Moore Jr. and Burnett to finish seventh in the 4x200.

The girls were led by the third-place finish of the 4x800 relay team of Lydia Alig, Madison Wood, Madison Stern, and Mia Rogan.

Mia Rogan was 6th in the 800 and part of the 4x800 relay that finished 3rd

Rogan also earned All-State honors with a sixth-place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:14.23 and Jacki Kolano was All-State in the pole vault with a height of 11-03.

The boys saw the 4x400 relay team of Whitton, Rush, Burnett, and Berryhill finish 10th, and Malik Eisemann take 14th in the pole vault. Rush was 19th in the 200, Winston 32nd in the 100, and Leonardo Ignacio competed in the high jump but did not place.

The girls’ 4x200 relay team of Jordan Wickham, Kolano, Nicole Warren, and Charlotte Rittenhouse placed 11th, and the 4x100 relay team of Warren, Kolano, Wickham, and Julia Inge was 17th.

Stern was 16th in the 1600 with a time of 4:59.87 to put her third on the Saline all-time list in the event. Warren was 26th in the long jump, and the 4x400 relay team of Stern, Mackenzie Sellenraad, Rogan, and Alig was 20th.