Slow Start Ends Saline Baseball Season

The Saline baseball team could not overcome a fast start by Ann Arbor Skyline as the Hornets fell to the Eagles in the D1 district quarterfinals last week.

Skyline came out of the gate quick with three runs in the first and four in the second to take a 7-2 lead.

Giuseppe Gottfried doubled and Kriss Sydlowski tripled to score a pair of runs for the Hornets in the first, but the Eagles answered with four in the second for the early lead.

Skyline added another run in the fifth to push the lead to 8-2.

Saline would try to chip away at the lead with a two-run homer by Gottfried and a solo shot by Luke Masters in the sixth, but it wasn't enough as Skyline held on for the win.

Gottfried finished with a double and home run and three RBI to lead the Hornets offense. Braden LaRusso added two hits, Masters a home run, Sydlowski a triple and RBI, and Jackson Conley one hit for the Hornets.

Jackson Muir struck out five in 4 2/3 innings of relief for the Hornets.