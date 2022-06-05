Saline Tennis Ties for 14th at D1 State Finals

The Saline girls’ tennis team made the most of their trip to the D1 state finals at Kalamazoo College this weekend by tying for 14th

place at the event.

The Hornets finished with four points to tie with four other teams, including SEC Red foe AA Skyline. SEC Red champion AA Pioneer won the state title.

Sophie Dubovoy picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win at two-singles before falling to the #6 seed in the second round.

Kylie Evanson was also victorious at in a three-set match at four-singles 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 before falling to the second seed from Bloomfield Hills.

Also picking up a win at three-doubles was CJ Tuldanis and Gabby Engelhardt with a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Katheryn Feller and Kylie Warner picked up a tough 7-5, 7-6 (3) win at three-doubles before falling to the number-two seed.

Also playing at the finals were Ana Teofilovic, Mia Bae, Giselle Jost and Mackenzie Roehner, and Eva Cueto and Emma Arsenault.