City of Saline put its support behind National Gun Violence Awareness Day

A proclamation supported by the entire Saline City Council is more than just a piece of paper.

It’s putting on record where the city of Saline stands when it comes to gun violence.

By a unanimous vote at its June 6 meeting, the city council approved a proclamation declaring “the first Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the City of Saline to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare that we as a country must do more to reduce gun violence.”

In introducing the proclamation, council member Dawn Krause said it might seem like it’s just a piece of paper, but it’s more than that. She said it’s putting on record that the community is looking out for each other and it’s showing what Saline is all about.

On hand for the proclamation included representatives from the school board, county, and the local chapter of the group, Moms Demand Action.

This group, according to its website, “is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. We pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.”

Mayor Brian Marl thanked them and Krause as well as the others in attendance for bringing this proclamation to the city and supporting it.

He said, “We seem to have tragedy after tragedy, and unfortunately we got too many politicians at the state and federal level who continue to sit around like last year’s Christmas trees and do nothing. And we do need action, and I say that as a proud gun owner.”

Here is the proclamation:

2022 PROCLAMATION DECLARING THE FIRST FRIDAY IN JUNE TO BE NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS DAY

This proclamation declares the first Friday in June to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the City of Saline to honor and remember all victims and survivors of gun violence and to declare that we as a country must do more to reduce gun violence.

WHEREAS, every day, more than 110 Americans are killed by gun violence, alongside more than 200 who are shot and wounded, and on average there are nearly 16,000-gun homicides every year; and

WHEREAS, Americans are 26 times more likely to die by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries; and

WHEREAS, in Michigan has 1,270-gun deaths every year, with a rate of 12.7 deaths per 100,000 people. Michigan has the 29th highest rate of gun deaths in the US; and

WHEREAS, gun homicides and assaults are concentrated in cities, with more than half of all firearm related gun deaths in the nation occurring in 127 cities; and

WHEREAS, cities across the nation, including in Saline, are working to end the senseless violence with evidence-based solutions; and

WHEREAS, protecting public safety in the communities they serve is mayors’ highest responsibility; and

WHEREAS, support for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens goes hand-in-hand with keeping guns away from people with dangerous histories; and

WHEREAS , mayors, local elected officials and law enforcement officers know their communities best, are the most familiar with local criminal activity and how to address it, and are best positioned to understand how to keep their citizens safe; and

WHEREAS, gun violence prevention is more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exacerbate gun violence after more than two years of increased gun sales, increased calls to suicide and domestic violence hotlines, and an increase in city gun violence;

WHEREAS, in January 2013, Hadiya Pendleton was tragically shot and killed at age 15; and on June 3, 2022 to recognize the 25th birthday of Hadiya Pendleton (born: June 2, 1997), people across the United States will recognize National Gun Violence Awareness Day and wear orange in tribute to - (1) Hadiya Pendleton and other victims of gun violence; and (2) the loved ones of those victims; and

WHEREAS, the idea was inspired by a group of Hadiya’s friends, who asked their classmates to commemorate her life by wearing orange; they chose this color because hunters wear orange to announce themselves to other hunters when out in the woods and orange is a color that symbolizes the value of human life; and

WHEREAS, anyone can join this campaign by pledging to wear orange on June 3rd, the first Friday in June in 2022, to help raise awareness about gun violence; and

WHEREAS, by wearing orange on June 3, 2022 Americans will raise awareness about gun violence and honor the lives of gun violence victims and survivors; and

WHEREAS, we renew our commitment to reduce gun violence and pledge to do all we can to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, and encourage responsible gun ownership to help keep our children safe.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that Mayor Marl and the Saline City Council declares the first Friday in June, June 3, 2022, to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day. I encourage all citizens to support their local communities’ efforts to prevent the tragic effects of gun violence and to honor and value human lives.