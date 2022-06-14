Orthopedic Rehab Specialists to sponsor $100,000 “Hole-In-One” contest at LPGA event at Travis Pointe

Orthopedic Rehab Specialists (ORS) Physical Therapy has partnered with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission to present a $100,000 Hole-In-One contest at the LPGA Epson Tour event on Saturday, June 18th at the Travis Pointe Country Club - 2829 Travis Pointe Rd, Ann Arbor.

The contest is open to the general public. The contest is open from 10:30 am to 2 pm. The 10 closest to the pin during the day will be posted at the clubhouse at 2pm and will return at 3 pm for one more shot to win $100,000.

The entry fee is $5 for 3 shots and the proceeds will be given to the Washtenaw County chapter of the American Heart Association.

At the LPGA Epson Tour event, ORS will also have a vendor tent with information about physical therapy treatments at their local Ann Arbor clinic (3921 Jackson Road), a massage table for stretching and swag, and other promotional materials for the public. The owners and physical therapists and athletic trainers will be in attendance at the event for any discussion about treatments and injuries.

ORS Physical Therapy is a mid-Michigan-based physical therapy company with 12 clinic locations in Ann Arbor, Lansing, Jackson, and Jonesville.

ORS specializes in sports injuries, strength and mobility treatment, pre-and-post operational rehabilitation, and pain management for all major medical conditions (hip, neck, shoulder, knee, and back pain). The company has 44 licensed medical specialists in physical therapy, athletic training, and performance coaching on staff. ORS is the official athletic training company of the newly formed Lansing Pharaohs semi-pro basketball team and is the title sponsor for the ORS Race Series, an 11-race series of 10k/5k runs/walks in the Jackson area throughout the year.

The company was started in 1987 by two Jackson area physical therapists and has grown from 5 clinic locations to 12 locations since 2017. For more information about ORS, please contact Mark Stiles, Director of Marketing and Events at 517-202-2635 or email at mark@orsmi.com. Or, visit the company website at ORSMI.COM/ann-arbor/ann-arbor