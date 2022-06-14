Lodi Twp Police Report, May 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

In May 2022, Deputies received 203 calls for police service, up from 144 the prior year for a 41% increase. Total calls for 2022 are 848, up from 762 for the same period last year for an 11% increase.

During this time, Deputies conducted 85 traffic stops (up from 57 last year) and issued 36 citations. Total traffic stops for 2022 are 386, up from 280 for the same period last year.

Notable incidents from the police call log include two assaults, two home invasions, one larceny, seven crashes, five medical assists, six citizen assists, six welfare checks, one drug overdose, and one check forgery.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following descriptions to Lodi Twp:

Noteworthy events in Lodi Township during last month include:

On May 6, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the area of Textile and Brookview for a report of Malicious Destruction of Property. The complainant stated that while driving his car, three unknown juveniles threw unknown objects at the vehicle, striking the vehicle and leaving white scuff marks. The juveniles ran off in an unknown direction.

On May 9, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 6800 block of Heather Ridge Drive for a report of a burglary. An unknown suspect described as a “skinny white male,” approached the complainant’s home on a bicycle, entered an open garage and rummaged through an unlocked vehicle parked inside the garage. The suspect stole a pair of sunglasses and loose change.

On May 25, a Collaboration Deputy was dispatched to the 3300 Block of Wagner Road. The complainant reported that nine of his vehicles had their windows damaged over the period of approximately 3 days. It is unknown how the suspect(s) gained access to the property, and there were no witnesses to the incident.

The entire May 2022 police call log can be found below.