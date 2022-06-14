Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline closes with a new plan

After four years of serving good food and drinks at its downtown location, Smokehouse 52 BBQ in Saline has closed.

However, according to the note posted at the restaurant at 105 W. Michigan Avenue, there are plans and hopes for a new venture.

The note from the restaurant’s management and staff gives notice of the new development. It’s posted at the front of the restaurant.

The note begins with, “Dear Valued Guest, We would like to thank you for your continued loyalty and patronage. It has been a pleasure serving you. We would like to inform you that as of Monday June 13, 2022 we will be closing Smokehouse 52 in Saline…”

The note goes onto say however that ownership does have plans to continue to serve food and drink in downtown.

“We are diligently working to finish the remodel for the restaurant and open the Bourbon Bar Rickhouse 12,” the note says. “It will be opening in July so stay tuned for an opening date. We will let you know as soon as the remodel gets closer to being done.”

These plans were brought up this past March in a post to The Sun Times News website, which said there are “some very exciting plans for the former bar side of their Saline location. In the coming months, you will find a new concept in that space called “Rickhouse 12”.

Rickhouse is expected to be located at 107 W. Michigan Ave.