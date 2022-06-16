Golfer comes home to Saline to compete in pro event at Travis Pointe

A cool homecoming for Saline native Sarah Hoffman as she competes in this week’s Epson Tour at the Travis Pointe Country Club.

In a news release for the event, the Epson Tour said Hoffman is among the worldwide field of 156 golfers competing for the $200,000 purse and Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission Trophy created by Lewis Jewelers.

In the news release, Hoffman said "I did not know if I was going to make the list, but when the field was announced Wednesday, and I saw my name, I was surprised and ecstatic.”

She is a 2008 graduate of Saline High School.

Hoffman, who has played on the LPGA developmental tour over the last three years, said, "This could be my final professional competitive tournament, and I want to play relaxed, have fun and enjoy the competition.”

As a longtime member of the Travis Pointe Country Club, Hoffman said she’s excited to be playing on her home turf in front of family and friends.

The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with her to ask about learning to play the great game of golf in her hometown.

“What I remember most about high school golf was the friendships I made and the van rides with teammates,” she said. “I’m so fortunate to have played for two coaches that have a high golf IQ and really helped me learn how to play the game at a high level. If it weren’t for them I’m not sure I would have ended up getting a golf scholarship to GVSU (Grand Valley State University) and eventually pursuing professional golf.”

According to the Epson Tour, this is not the first time Hoffman has played a professional event at Travis Pointe. She received a sponsor's exemption to play in the LPGA Volvik Championship in 2016.

The news release said of Hoffman:

“As a full-time player on the LPGA's developmental circuit in 2019 and 2020, Hoffman took time away from golf to return to her coinciding career at the time as a nurse back in Michigan during the first phase of the Covid19 Pandemic.”

“Now Hoffman is working for the Dunwoody Country Club in Atlanta as an assistant golf professional. She has not played in an Epson Tour event this season.”

STN asked Hoffman if is there’s anything she would the community to know and she said, “I would say the community should come out and support the players this week.”

“We have so many talented women on this tour that would love to have some fans come cheer them on,” said Hoffman. “It would also be a great experience for any young kids that are interested in the game, the Epson Tour players would be happy to chat and sign autographs. I am just thankful to be playing at home and happy to see family and friends! I’m excited for a fun week regardless of my golf score at the end of the week!”