Saline Mayor Announces Reelection Campaign

In a June 17, 2022, press release, Saline Mayor Brian Marl announced his intentions to seek a sixth term as Saline Mayor.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Mayor these past 10 years,” Marl said. “With numerous projects and initiatives underway, I have no intention of quitting a job the voters have faithfully elected me to perform. Make no mistake, these past few years have been exceedingly difficult – Saline in the national news, our community devastated by pandemic, and the subsequent economic shutdown,” said the Mayor. “But I am not discouraged or deterred. Our community needs continuity of leadership, strong determination, and a vision for our future.”

Marl added, “In the ensuing years, my priorities will be economic recovery, filling vacant storefronts, and bringing new jobs and services to the Saline community. Additionally, I will continue my focus on core services, specifically, improving municipal water & sewer, while continuing our progress on the rehab/reconstruction of local roads and streets.”

Marl concluded, “I will continue to work with my colleagues and staff to strengthen local government, reducing waste and inefficiencies, while more effectively meeting the needs of our existing residents and business owners. Finally, I will also work to advance policies and initiatives that ensure all citizens feel welcome and safe in the Saline community.”

Mayor Marl is also pleased to share support/testimonials from various local leaders –

State Representative Donna Lasinski – “Brian has served Saline with integrity, strong leadership, and a vision for a thriving Saline. Saline Main Street re-construction, growing business park and welcoming community are a testament to Brian’s focus and leadership. Brian makes sure every resource that can be found to enhance the quality of life for Saline residents is used to its best ability, and I have enjoyed our strong state-city partnership.”

Saline Council Member Jack Ceo – “In my experience, it would be rare to find another person with the aptitude and acumen of Brian Marl, our Mayor, who is able to devote as much time and energy to the job as he does. I have watched firsthand as he has grown in the position: able to keep a meeting moving to consensus; and, to quickly propose compromises when differing positions arise on an issue. I am proud to support him for another term as our Mayor, and would ask that you join me in that support.”

Jill Durnen, Business Owner, Civic Leader – “As a business owner and volunteer for Saline Main Street, I have had the opportunity to work with Mayor Marl on many different projects and committees. He has always been fantastic to work with and he runs an organized and efficient meeting. His vision for Saline and focus on economic development are second to none. A life in public service isn’t for everyone, but Brian takes it on with grace and determination. Saline is lucky to have him.

Saline Council Member Dawn Krause – “As Chair of the Saline Area Healthcare Improvement Taskforce, I support Mayor Marl for re-election. He has promised and delivered any resources necessary to be successful in bringing more healthcare to the Saline area. He has made it a top priority and will work with us to see it through.

Mayor Marl is planning a kickoff event & reception for later this summer. Details and invitations will be shared publicly in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, if you have questions or concerns for the Mayor, please connect with him online or on social media. You may also contact the Mayor directly by emailing him at briandmarl@gmail.com or by calling him, at 734-272-3654.