Salty Summer Sounds Concert Series Returns to Downtown Saline

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

The popular Thursday evening concert series has returned to downtown Saline. The A2 Saline Music Center Youth Bands Showcase kicked off the event this past week, with the classic rock group Vinyl Underground performing this week from 7 pm until 9 pm.

The concert series takes place on North Ann Arbor Street and is hosted by Saline Main Street and A2 Saline Music Center. The lineup includes something for everyone – from jazz and classic rock to the Saline Fiddlers rounding out the summer series in August.

The event is free of charge, and you can find more information, including the schedule, by visiting https://salinemainstreet.org/events/salty-summer-sounds-concert-series-2022.