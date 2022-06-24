Annual SASS Fundraiser Slated for July 19th

By Andy Nixon, STN Reporter

Saline Area Social Service will host its annual fundraiser next month at Stonebridge Golf Club in Ann Arbor. This year’s event will feature a tropical theme, including a pig roast, tiki bar, and of course, tropi-casual attire.

The annual fundraiser gives SASS a chance to celebrate its donors, volunteers, and clients during a fun-filled evening. The tropical event will take place on July 19th from 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm, and feature a 50/50 raffle, live auction, and silent auction throughout the night.

SASS provides the community with services like food assistance, emergency assistance, back-to-school basics, and personal items such as eyeglasses. Through the food pantry, the organization supplies fresh, frozen, canned, and boxed goods, a selection of necessary paper products, personal hygiene products, and more.

According to the website, the organization was able to distribute $150,000 worth of food and paper products this past year alone. For over 60 years, SASS has been assisting individuals and families with necessary items when in need. The list they support includes children all the way through senior citizens.

To attend the fundraiser, tickets are $75 and they ask that you RSVP by July 1. Horderves and drinks are included with your ticket. If you are unable to attend but would like to help out with SASS, they are always seeking volunteers. On the food and financial side, donations are appreciated in both forms.

To purchase your fundraiser tickets, or to learn more about the SASS mission, visit www.salinesocialservice.com/tropical/ or email info@salinesocialservice.com