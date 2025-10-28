Gallery 100 is hosting the “Colorful Explorations” Exhibition

Gallery 100 at Silver Maples presents Colorful Explorations, featuring artists Gwyn McKay, Chris Huang, Susan Clinthorne, Ashley Menth, Bill Knudstrup, Keto Green, and Lulu Fall. United by their bold and expressive use of color, the artists showcase a wide range of styles and subject matter. The exhibit runs November 5, 2025 – January 5, 2026.

The public is invited to the opening reception on Sunday, November 9, from 2 pm to 3:30 pm at Silver Maples, Gallery 100, 100 Silver Maples Dr., Chelsea, Michigan. Attendees can meet the artists while enjoying appetizers in an informal setting.

Artwork by Ashley Menth. Provided by D&B Marketing

Gallery 100 will offer a chance to win an original work of art by the exhibiting artists. Enter to win during Wine, Women & Shopping on Saturday, November 8, between 11 am and 4 pm, at the Gallery 100 booth outside Palmer Commons. Two winners will be announced at the reception on November 9, and the art will be ready for pick up on November 10 at Gallery 100.

Gwyn McKay’s work, described as peaceful, mesmerizing, ethereal, and edgy, ranges from detailed realism to bold abstraction.

Susan Clinthorne, a Mid-Michigan native and EMU BFA graduate, works in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastel, and collage. Her current focus is on daily floral paintings.

Bill Knudstrup creates paintings that convey energy on multiple levels, blending color, line, and composition to evoke both time and timeless memories.

Detroit-based Keto Green uses found objects and unconventional surfaces to explore resilience and survival, combining familiar figures with raw, textured imagery.

Lulu Fall, a self-taught abstract artist, layers color and emotion to explore personal loss and healing, and she is also a singer, songwriter, and Broadway/TV performer.

Chris Huang crafts intricate colored pencil and ink pieces on wood, drawing inspiration from nature, mandalas, and cosmic ideas to expand consciousness.

Ashley Menth transforms familiar Detroit scenes through post-impressionist color, light, and emotion, capturing the city’s evolving spirit.

Artwork by Chris Huang. Provided by D&B Marketing

Colorful Explorations invites visitors to experience the power of color, form, and imagination, offering a chance to engage with art that inspires reflection, emotion, and connection. The exhibit highlights the unique vision of each artist while celebrating the diverse creativity thriving in Michigan and beyond.

Event Details

Exhibition Dates: November 5, 2025, through January 5, 2026

Enter Drawing November 8, 2025 @ Palmer Commons – Wine, Women & Shopping

Opening Reception Date: Sunday, November 9, from 2 pm – 3:30 pm (Drawing Winners Announced)

Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea

Free Event

Art is available for purchase

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Saturday – Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with the artists, enjoy a lively community atmosphere, and appreciate the creative spirit of Chelsea!

For more information, please visit their website at https://silvermaples.org/gallery100/ or contact them by phone at (734) 627-6544 or email at [email protected].