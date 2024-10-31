Gallery 100 Presents: “Justice and Joy” – A Thought-Provoking Exhibit Featuring Mint Artists Guild

Gallery 100 is excited to announce its upcoming exhibition, “Justice and Joy,” showcasing the powerful work of Mint Artists Guild members. Mint Artists Guild is a Detroit- based nonprofit organization that mentors talented young artists, guiding them to develop their skills, earn income, and grow professionally while fostering a spirit of giving back to the community. The exhibition will run from November 2, 2024, to January 5, 2025, with a special Artist Reception on Sunday, November 24, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM—the event is free and open to the public.

The exhibition’s title “Justice and Joy,” captures the essence of the themes explored by the young artists. For the youth of Detroit, justice is a vital issue—from women’s rights to Black Lives Matter, from immigrant advocacy to calls for safer communities. Justice is portrayed as a steadfast but sometimes elusive force. In contrast, joy is depicted as the carefree, spirited counterpart—a source of light and happiness that makes life meaningful. These concepts—justice and joy—are in harmony with this exhibit and the artists’ vision for the world.

Mint Artists Guild members approach the concept of justice through varied lenses, drawing on historical moments like bra burnings, segregation, and modern-day movements in response to recent headlines. Many of the justice-themed works featured in this exhibit were born out of the events of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. These pieces reflect the youth artists’ protests, experiences, and emotions as they navigated a tumultuous year. The works were developed as part of the Mint Creative Summer Jobs Program, which teaches valuable skills and empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Joy became especially significant as a subject in light of increasing youth mental health challenges, highlighted by the U.S. Surgeon General’s advisory in December 2021. For these artists, joy finds expression in friendship, moments of freedom, and even in simple pleasures like chocolate cake and beloved pets.

The exhibit includes five Small Joys paintings premiered at ArtPrize 2024 in Grand Rapids.

The artworks featured in “Justice and Joy” were created by young artists aged 14 to 21 between 2020 and 2024. While some of these youth are deeply passionate about the justice issues depicted in their work, others approached the topics through the lens of their summer job experience, using their creative talents to explore complex ideas before moving on to new themes in their lives.

Curated by Vickie Elmer, executive director of Mint Artists Guild, and Mandisa Smith of AKOMA, a Detroit artist, “Justice and Joy” offers a powerful and moving collection.

“The world needs more justice and more joy, and with this exhibit, Mint Artists Guild gives plenty of both, from Detroit youth artists perspectives,” said Vickie Elmer, Mint’s executive director. “These art pieces and ideas are timely and timeless, worth seeing and buying and sharing.”

Exhibition Dates:

November 2, 2024 – January 5, 2025

Artist Reception: Sunday, November 24, 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Location: Gallery 100

Art is available for purchase

Join us in celebrating this vibrant, meaningful exhibit and the remarkable voices of Detroit’s young artists.

For more information, visit Gallery 100’s website – www.silvermaples.org/gallery100/, or email Winn Nichols at gallery100atsm@gmail.com.

Artists interested in exhibiting their work at Gallery 100 may contact Winn Nichols at the email above.