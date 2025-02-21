February 20, 2025

STN Staff

Chelsea

Gallery 100 Presents ‘Nature’s Rhythms’: A Celebration of Landscape Art

Gallery 100

Experience the beauty and wonder of the natural world in Nature’s Rhythms, an evocative landscape exhibition featuring the works of Ruth Hogan Krzyzowski and Michael Dority. From March 4-April 30, Gallery 100 at Silver Maples of Chelsea will host this remarkable collection. The exhibition showcases the unique artistic approaches of both painters, each capturing the essence of nature’s ever-changing rhythms.

Krzyzowski’s work is characterized by rich impressionistic textures and a Zen-like simplicity that reflect her deep appreciation for diverse landscapes, from towering mountains to tranquil lakes. Her artistic practice is intertwined with her dedication to environmental conservation, particularly in northern Michigan, where she has supported preservation efforts through her art.

Krzyzowski’s Waterfall

An open-air painter, Dority brings a scientific and deeply observant perspective to his work. His masterful play of light transforms everyday landscapes into meditative compositions, revealing the quiet beauty in the world around us. Often painting on location in Washtenaw County, he captures fleeting moments in nature with precision and reverence.

Krzyzowski and Dority invite viewers on a visual journey through nature’s rhythms, encouraging reflection and connection with the landscapes that inspire them.

Event Details

  • Exhibition Dates: March 4 through April 30, 2025
  • Reception Date: Sunday, March 9, from 2 pm – 3:30 pm
  • Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea
  • Free Event
  • Art is available for purchase

Don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the artistry and wonder of Nature’s Rhythms. The exhibition will be displayed at Gallery 100 from March 4-April 30. The gallery is open to the public and invites art enthusiasts to explore and appreciate diverse forms of artistic expression. 

