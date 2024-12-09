GALLERY: 2024 Milan Christmas Parade “The Nutcracker”

On December 7, 2024, Milan celebrated its annual Christmas Parade, themed “The Nutcracker,” drawing a large attendance and creating a festive evening for families and friends. The day’s festivities began with the “Can’t Catch Me I’m A Gingerbread Man” Fun Run/Walk from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., followed by the inaugural “Sugar Plum Tea” at the Milan Seniors for Healthy Living from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Live music by Unkle Lay Lees entertained attendees in Tolan Square starting at 5:30 p.m. The parade commenced at 7:00 p.m., featuring glittering lights and Nutcracker-themed sights along West Main Street through downtown to Park Street. Santa Claus concluded the parade by receiving the key to the city and lighting the Christmas tree in Tolan Square. Afterward, he greeted children at Marble Memorial Methodist Church, offering photo opportunities, hot cocoa, and cookies. Photos by Krista Kangas.