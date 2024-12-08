December 08, 2024 Donate
GALLERY: Chelsea’s 2024 Hometown Holiday Light Parade

Chelsea’s annual Hometown Holiday Light Parade brought festive cheer to the streets last night as families and friends gathered to celebrate the season. The parade featured a vibrant display of holiday lights, decorated floats, and vehicles from local organizations and community groups. Santa Claus made a special appearance, waving to excited children as he rode through town on his festively adorned sleigh. The streets of downtown Chelsea were alive with smiles, laughter, and a strong sense of community spirit, beautifully captured in this gallery of photos showcasing the magic and togetherness of the evening. Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann.

