Gallery: Chelsea’s Wine, Women, and Shopping Held Nov. 9-10

by

Chelsea’s 2024 Wine, Women, and Shopping event was held November 9th and 10th. Downtown stores celebrated with discounts, sweets, and drinks, and ladies of all ages and generations shopped together for a fun day out to town!

Wine, Women, and Shopping sign. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Hear some classic tunes with Santa! Photo by Krista Kangas.
Peggy Hoaglin shows off her chocolates and cookies at Farm Sudz. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Caitlin Cavannaugh shares info on upcoming shows at the Purple Rose Theater. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Shoppers take over downtown Chelsea! Photo by Krista Kangas.
Tammy Wonsavage and Ashley Cook give out samples at The Potting Shed. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Three generations celebrate together: Peggy Hoaglin, and Katy and Beth Scarbrough at Farm Sudz. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Shoppers of all ages have some fun downtown! Photo by Krista Kangas
The Cottage Rabbit is open! Come on in! Photo by Krista Kangas.
Santa’s shopping too! Photo by Krista Kangas.
Elizabeth Baker and grandkids, Nola, Emma, and Lyla enjoy a day out together. Photo by Krista Kangas.
A pink reindeer fits in with the decor at The Potting Shed. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Matt Trenary sells Trenary Toast and outdoor gear at Chelsea Outfitters. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Maxyne Latocki and daughters Julie Rogers and Katie Lehmann. Photo by Krista Kangas.
Dazzling bath products. Photo by Krista Kangas.

