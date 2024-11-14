Gallery: Chelsea’s Wine, Women, and Shopping Held Nov. 9-10

Chelsea’s 2024 Wine, Women, and Shopping event was held November 9th and 10th. Downtown stores celebrated with discounts, sweets, and drinks, and ladies of all ages and generations shopped together for a fun day out to town!
I'm Chuck Colby, Publisher at The Sun Times News. Welcome to our upgraded website! We've streamlined our site, added new sections, and archived past articles. Your feedback is valuable as we continue to improve. Thank you for being part of our community.
Warm regards,
Chuck
