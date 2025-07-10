Garrett’s Space to Host 6th Annual Fundraiser

Digital rendering of the planned completed campus. Image courtesy of Garrett’s Place

Garrett’s Space, an Ann Arbor-based suicide prevention non-profit, will host its annual fundraiser, Go4GarrettsSpace, on Saturday, August 23rd at the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This year’s event will welcome hundreds of attendees for an evening of light dinner and refreshments, a silent auction featuring local and regional items and experiences, details on Garrett’s Space’s expanding programs and inspirational presentations and performances. The fundraiser will be co-hosted by Mario Sulaksana and Sasha Gusikhin. Sulaksana is a composer, producer, and creative director based in Los Angeles, California, who was one of Garrett’s closest friends. Gusikhin is a recent University of Michigan graduate and multidisciplinary artist who serves as executive director of the Aphasia Community Friendship Center of Michigan and is the founder of NeuroArts Productions, which leverages the arts to raise mental health awareness through a science-integrated lens.

The program will feature powerful testimonials from former Garrett’s Space Wellness Programming participants, an update on the construction of the organization’s residential campus, a performance by University of Michigan student group “Touch of Blue: New American Vocal Ensemble,” and the third annual “Spirit of Garrett” award which is being presented to community philanthropists Ashley Oberheide and Linh Song. Optional meditation and sound bath sessions will follow at 9:00 p.m., offering attendees a chance to experience the mindfulness practices that will be part of Garrett’s Space’s programming at its new residential center.

Garrett’s Space was founded by Julie and Scott Halpert in 2017 when they lost their son Garrett to suicide at age 23. This year marks a significant milestone, as the organization celebrated breaking ground in April 2025 on its residential campus. Renovations have officially begun on the existing house at the organization’s 76-acre Superior Township location, preparing the space for in-person programming beginning this fall.

“The support we’ve received from this community has been overwhelming,” said Scott Halpert, Garrett’s Space Co-Founder and Board President. “Breaking ground on our new center is a critical next step in our journey, not just to honor Garrett’s memory, but to ensure that struggling young adults have a place to turn. Together, we’re building a space for hope that will serve our community for generations to come.”

All funds raised at the event will benefit the organization’s Wellness Programming and the creation of its residential campus.

Event tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at garrettsspace.org/go4- 2025. They are priced on a sliding scale, starting at $10 for high schoolers, $25 for young adults, and $75 for adults. Additionally, there is a “Pay What You Can” option, to ensure the event is accessible to anyone who may be interested in learning more about supporting Garrett’s Space.