Gas Leak in Dexter’s Industrial Park

Workers hit a gas line in the Dexter Business and Research Park, leading to an emergency response with traffic restrictions and area businesses being told to stay inside until all was clear.

The industrial park is off of Dan Hoey Road. Emergency responders from the Dexter Area Fire Department responded to an area on Clark Woods Drive. This occurred around 11 a.m. on Feb. 12.

The Sun Times News contacted DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong to ask about the situation.

“Contractors were digging in the Industrial Park and hit a 2-inch gas line,” Armstrong said.

Dexter City Manager Justin Breyer said AmComm, working on behalf of AT&T, was/is doing some direction drilling in the Industrial Park and hit a gas line.

There have not been any reported injuries, and the fire department closed the roadways and isolated the area. Armstrong said surrounding buildings were being checked to ensure there was no gas accumulation inside.

DTE was sent for to fix the line rupture.

Photo: Dexter firefighters responded to the gas leak. Photo by Dave Komorek