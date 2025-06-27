June 27, 2025

Geek Brush Studio Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

STN Staff

Chelsea

Community News

Geek Brush Studio, a studio featuring certified instruction in the iconic artist’s Joy of Painting method, officially celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 108 E. Middle Street on Tuesday, June 24. The event featured a ribbon cutting and open house, welcoming people to explore the new space.

Founded by Brenda Fineman, Geek Brush Studios guides students step-by-step through the signature wet-on-wet oil painting technique that Bob Ross made famous, helping them complete a full landscape in a single session.

“This studio has always been about more than just painting,” Fineman told attendees. “It’s about giving people a place to slow down and connect. Bob Ross proved that anyone can create a beautiful painting, and we want everyone to feel that success and that joy.”

The new, expanded studio offers more seating for classes, a retail area for art supplies, and a rotating gallery of local art. The location at 108 E. Middle Street carries its own rich creative history, having housed the Loft Gallery for nearly two decades and, more recently, Serendipity Books, of the now-viral “Book Brigade.”

Geek Brush Studio adds a new chapter to the building’s artistic legacy, now with expanded programs beyond the Bob Ross® workshops, including a monthly Teen Art Night, “Messy Masterpieces” for preschoolers, and drop-in Make-N-Take painting. All classes are designed to be approachable and supportive—no experience is necessary, and all materials are provided.

For more information about Geek Brush Studio or to sign up for a class, visit www.geekbrushstudio.com or follow @geekbrushstudio on social media.

