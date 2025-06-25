Get Election Ready: Absentee Ballots Coming, Candidate Info Now Online

Milan’s recently appointed library board member Kelsey Winter attended her first meeting as a board member on June 24, and approved the library budget.

Prior to the meeting— and on a lighter note—Winter met the newly voted on library mascot, an owl who is still awaiting a name. Patrons can vote on the name through June.

Winter was chosen by the library board from amongst six applicants to fill a vacancy through the end of 2025. It was the beginning of what is gearing up to be a busy season for election officials, candidates and local organizations as they prepare for the Primary Election on Aug. 5.

This year voters in Milan, Dexter City, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township will have a Primary, while those in Saline, Manchester and Chelsea will only vote in the final election on Nov. 4.

Absentee Voting:

All registered voters can vote absentee in Michigan, starting 40 days prior to Election Day. Milan City Clerk Lavonna Wenzel said she will mail out ballots Thursday June 26 to those on the permanent mail ballot list. Others who wish to vote absentee for the August Primary Election can pick up ballots at city hall, starting Thursday June 26.

Candidate Information:

In addition, candidates turned in their answers to candidate questions to the League of Women’s Voters by June 20 and those answers are now up for voters to learn more about each candidate. Candidates have also been busy collecting signatures, posting information on their campaign pages, and delivering yard signs.

photography / Karen Lambert

Milan residents of all ages can vote for the name of the new library mascot, an Owl, through the end of June. Right next to the library at city hall, residents can starting voting absentee for the Primary Election on Thursday June 26.

Milan:

With the first Primary for library board on the ballot in recent history, voters will have five choices – including Winter – for the two open spots in August. Rod Hill, Peter Kentes, Cary Lieffers, and Michelle K. Walters also have filed to run for the two elected Library Board seats.

In addition, at this year’s Primary, three candidates are running for mayor: Mayor Ed Kolar, Laura Russeau and Danette Talbot.

There will be no Primary for city council since there are only five candidates running for the three open positions. Marie Gress, Connie Harrison, Jesse Nie, Councilmember Christian Thompson, and Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Shannon Dare Wayne will contend for those seats at the final election.

Monroe County candidates:

Voters on the Monroe County side of Milan will also vote on County Commissioner for District #2. Candidates include: Dale Biniecki (Republican) of Monroe; Dwayne Dobbs (Republican) of Monroe; and Danielle Hoover (Democrat) of Milan.

Dexter:

Voters in the City of Dexter will vote on whether to authorize the city to sell property at the intersection of Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. and Meadowview Dr.

Saline, Chelsea, & Manchester:

While they will not have a Primary, Saline residents will vote on city council; Manchester residents will vote on the mayor and council; and Chelsea residents will vote on the city council at the final election.

Other areas:

Also at the Primary, Northville voters have a sinking fund millage for their public schools on the ballot, Ann Arbor voters have two charter amendment proposals and Ypsilanti Township voters will choose a Park Commissioner to fill a partial term and decide on four propositions having to do with fire protection, police services, recreation, and garbage, composting and recycling.

Voter Information:

The Primary election will be Aug. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., followed by the final election Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Candidates answers to questions posed by the League of Women’s Voters have been posted at: https://www.vote411.org/ballot. For a complete list of Washtenaw County ballot proposals and candidates on the ballot in August see: https://www.washtenaw.org/4448/Current-Election-Information. For Monroe County races see: https://www.co.monroe.mi.us/409/Elections.