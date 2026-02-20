Get Ready, Chelsea! The EXPO Is Back—and the KID Zone Is Bigger Than Ever

Mark your calendars and bring the whole family because the Chelsea EXPO is back, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest, most exciting one yet!

The 18th annual Chelsea EXPO is a free, family-friendly community celebration that brings together everything we love about our town. With more than 1,000 visitors expected, this year’s event promises nonstop fun and local pride, all in one accessible location at the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington Street.

Leading the excitement is this year’s KID Zone. It’s a full-blown fun headquarters.

Thanks to the Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation (CAFR) and Community Education and Recreation Collaborative (CERC), this year’s KID Zone is packed with games from Chelsea District Library and hands-on activities. With help from Chelsea High School student volunteers, young visitors can jump into:

A high-energy Karaoke Booth

A creative Matisse Collage Project

Stamp making and art stations

Jumbo board and yard games

Puzzles and a building station

A scavenger hunt through vendor booths

Body percussion

And More!

This year’s KID Zone also features entertainment from Boyer the Magic Guy. Stop by and have Boyer the Magic Guy create a balloon animal just for you!

There truly is something for everyone. Parents will love knowing their kids are engaged, active, and having a blast while they explore the rest of the EXPO.

And that’s just the beginning.

From 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., don’t miss the Chelsea House Orchestra, always a crowd favorite and guaranteed to bring the energy. Plenty of food is also available. Stop by “The Best-Ever Bake Sale” or grab lunch in the café.

Throughout the event, browse booths from local businesses, artisans, crafters, and non-profits, discover new services and opportunities, and enter for door prizes.

Free, no-stress, door-to-door transportation is available to and from this year’s Chelsea EXPO. Chelsea Senior Center, alongside WAVE, is offering no-cost shuttle rides to and from the event. Call 734-475-9494 by Friday, March 6 to book your ride. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve ahead of time.

The Chelsea EXPO is a celebration of community, creativity, and connection. Grab your friends, bring your kids, and enjoy a day filled with laughter, music, creativity, and hometown pride.