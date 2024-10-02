Get Ready for the Rivalry!

Chelsea Education Foundation and Educational Foundation of Dexter Gear Up for the 2024 Showdown!

Community News

The excitement is building once again as two powerhouse nonprofit educational foundations, the Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) and the Educational Foundation of Dexter (EFD), prepare for the much-anticipated 2024 “Rivalry Match”! This treasured tradition is more than just a football game—it’s a community-driven effort to raise crucial funds for educational grants that directly benefit local students and schools.

Mark your calendars for October 1, 2024, as the fundraising kicks off with an epic showdown between Dexter and Chelesa, culminating in a thrilling halftime event at the Dexter vs Chelsea football game on October 25 at Jerry Niehaus Stadium in Chelsea. The stakes are high, the rivalry is fierce, and the impact is real. This is your chance to make a tangible difference for our students!

Since its debut in 2019, when it raised an impressive $10,000, the Rivalry Match has quickly become a hallmark of community spirit and generosity. Although the event took a brief hiatus in 2020, it came back stronger than ever in 2021 with $45,000 raised, followed by a record-breaking $98,000 in 2022. Last year, in 2023, the event continued its momentum with $41,000 raised for local educational programs. In total, the Rivalry Match has generated a remarkable $194,000 since its inception, supporting everything from teacher-authored grants to district-wide initiatives and scholarships for graduating seniors. 2024 is a tie-breaking year for the two foundations. EFD was the rivalry winner in 2019 and 2023; Chelsea led the fundraising in 2021 and 2022.

“This year, we’re ready for round five!” says Nicole Rouech, President of the Educational Foundation of Dexter. “We’re excited to continue this tradition and see how much more we can raise for our schools. No matter which foundation comes out on top, our students are always the true winners!”

Amy Forehand, President of the Chelsea Education Foundation, shares that enthusiasm. “The Rivalry Match has become such an essential part of our fundraising efforts. It’s all about coming together as a community to provide the resources our students and educators need to succeed.”

This event isn’t just about competition—it’s about collaboration, unity, and making a lasting impact. The partnership between CEF and EFD is a shining example of how neighboring communities can come together to support education and empower the next generation.

Join us in fueling the rivalry, rallying behind our schools, and making 2024 the biggest year yet! For more information on how you can get involved and support these incredible foundations, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org or www.efdexter.org.

Let’s make this year’s Rivalry Match one for the history books!