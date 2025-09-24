September 25, 2025

Get to Know Milan Candidates at Two Events

Karen Lambert

GovernmentMilan

With absentee voting starting 40 days before the Nov. 4 election and political yard signs lining the streets, Milan groups have worked to make sure voters have the information they need to make an informed choice.

The Milan Chamber of Commerce will host a “Meet the Candidates Forum” on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Milan City Hall for city council and mayoral candidates.

In addition, the Library Board is hosting an event on Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at the library to provide residents a chance to meet with all four library board candidates. 

“It will be an informal opportunity for the public to meet the candidates,” said Library Board President Larry Biederman. “I’ll do a short general introduction and then each candidate will do their own short introduction. The remaining time will be casual conversations / mingling among the candidates and the general public.”

Candidates include: 

City Council: (three spots)

Marie Gress, Connie Harrison, Jesse Nie, Councilmember Christian Thompson, and Mayor Pro-Tem Dr. Shannon Dare Wayne

Library Board: (two spots)

Rod Hill, Peter Kentes, Michelle K. Walters, Kelsey Winter

Mayor: (one spot)

Mayor Ed Kolar, Laura Russeau 

Find more 2025 Milan election information at the following links: 

Milan Mayor Race – candidate Q&A

Milan Library Board Race – candidate Q&A

WISD millage

Opportunities for Voters in Washtenaw County to Learn More about Millage Proposal

Milan, Dexter, District #2 Primary Election Results Reported

Read more about the District #2 race:

District #2 Ballot Now Includes Commissioner Elected Last November: Appeals Court to Determine Race’s Validity

Three Candidates Seek to Represent Voiceless Southeast Michigan District – candidate Q&A

Can Ex-Commission Chair With Prison Sentence Hold District 2 Seat? Washtenaw County Judge to Decide 

Judge Directs District 2’s Primary to Proceed Amid Confusion About Seat’s Status

League of Women’s Voters:

Candidates’ answers to questions posed by the League of Women’s Voters have been posted at:  https://www.vote411.org/ballot.

photography / Karen Lambert
Milan City Hall and the library next door will be the venues for two meet-the-candidate events in Milan.

