Girl Scouts Visit Historic Webster Village for Time-Traveling Field Trip

Dexter Girl Scout troops took a step back in time during a field trip to Historic Webster Village, where they explored pioneer life through hands-on activities, role-playing, and historic demonstrations.

By Joanne Westman

July 12th was a hot and humid day, as Dexter Girl Scout Troops were greeted by their coordinator, Laura Preston to begin a trip back in time. Girl Scouts from Daisy Troop 40994, Daisy Troop 40009, Brownie Troop 40887, Brownie Troop 40801, Junior Troop 40698 and Cadette Troop 40176 all attended the first field trip at Historic Webster Village. Debi Bailey , Administrate Associate at WTHS and Kris DeAngelo, a WTHS board member, created the curriculum for the field trip. WTHS plans to offer field trips based on this curriculum to local school groups this fall.

The day was designed to hold many adventures and began with a quick study of historic maps in the Crossroads Community Center. While enjoying a morning snack in the Crossroads Community House, they learned that the Community House began as a cider mill in the late 1800s and was transformed into a community house in 1925. It has served the community ever since. The plan for the day was for the girls to visit each building in the Village where special activities were prepared. They were instructed to listen for the ringing of the one-room schoolhouse bell, which would be the signal to proceed to the next building.

The first stop was the Kleinschmidt General Store, where the girls were enthralled by the wooden carvings of toys. The project at the store involved guessing the prices of items sold in 1897 and then conducting a scavenger hunt to find the actual prices. They then compared prices between the two time periods. The older girls calculated the difference in prices. All left the general store with a wooden nickel souvenir. The bell rang out……

Then to the Farm Museum, where displays of farm implements told the story of farming practices in early Webster Township. Of special interest was the recently acquired great walking spinning wheel and old butter churn. The challenge in the museum was to figure out the use of small farm implements that were unknown to them. The school bell rang……

Yet another trip into the past was a visit to the Old Town Hall. Donned in period hats and scarves, the girls said the Pledge of Allegiance as it was recited in 1871, the year that the Old Town Hall was built. The group role-played a town meeting to solve a community issue between neighbors about someone’s pigs getting out. The school bell rang again …

At Podunk School, the girls experienced a typical school day in a one-room school. The role of the schoolmarm was discussed. They learned about how children brought wood for the school stove that warmed the room, what games were played during recess, how lessons were written on a slate, and that children of all ages shared the same room. They were also advised about the use of the dunce cap and the hickory stick. The school bell rang out again as thunder rolled and the sky grew dark.

When the girls entered the blacksmith shop, the smithy was hard at work. Rain hammered the roof of the historic shop as the group enjoyed the unique atmosphere of darkness and the glowing forge inside. The docent explained how wagon wheels were made and how items needed for the farm and home were crafted by the village blacksmith. They watched the smithy at the forge as he turned a piece of iron into a decorative wall hook. Upon leaving, each girl was given a ring made from a nail.

The group left the shop happy to see that the rainstorm had ended and headed to the big tent to enjoy lunch. The day concluded with activities at the Corncrib and under the tent. The washboard, tub, and clothesline were ready to wash and dry clothes in the old way. Next was making butter to be enjoyed on soda crackers. Hoop toss, stilt walking and hopscotch added to the fun. They even tried their hand at calligraphy using turkey feather quills and wild blackberry ink.

The day ended with sunny skies as the girls departed, returning to the twenty-first century with happy memories of the trip into the past.

The school bell will be ringing again at the Fall Festival in September, summoning the community to take a trip back in time. See you then!

NOTE: Anyone wishing to have more information about a school or youth field trip to the Historic Webster Village can contact Debi Bailey at (734)725-5058.Photos by Dita Albert, WTHS President, Debi Bailey and Laura Preston.

