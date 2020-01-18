Advertisement





A fast start led the Chelsea girls’ basketball team to an 48-28 rout of Ypsilanti Friday night.

The win kept the Bulldogs tied atop the SEC White standings with Dexter with 4-0 records with a showdown coming in two weeks.

A pair of triples by Jessica Emmert and five points by Riley Davis helped the Bulldogs race to a 17-5 first quarter lead.

The defense keep the Grizzlies clamped down, not allowing Ypsilanti to score more then five points in each of the first three quarters.

The Bulldogs outscored the Grizzlies 9-5 in the second to extend the lead to 26-10 at the half.

Riley Davis scored 10 points to lead Chelsea past Ypsilanti Friday night. Photo by Lynne Beauchamp

Andrea Kowalski scored four points for Chelsea in the third as the Bulldogs lead grew to 35-15 after three.

Ypsilanti attempted a comeback in the fourth by sending the Bulldogs to the foul line 21 times, but Chelsea 11 shots from the line to keep the Grizzlies at bay.

A balanced scoring attack helped the Bulldogs to the win.

Davis led Chelsea with 10 points, while Emmert finished with eight.

Kiersten Anstead scored seven, Emily McCalla and Kowalski six each, Megan McCalla four, Morgan Majeske three, Katie Wickman and Sarah Kennings two each.

Chelsea improved to 8-1 overall on the season. They return to action Friday night when they travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln.