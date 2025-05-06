Girls’ Modified Tennis Claims Home Brandon Invite Title

Photo provided by Chelsea girls’ tennis

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team may have had one of the toughest schedules in the state this week when the Bulldogs faced five teams from the D3 state rankings in a span of four days.

The juggernaut of a week included matches against 1st and 2nd ranked Cranbrook-Kingswood and Detroit Country Day, sixth-ranked East Grand Rapids, seventh-ranked Forest Hills Eastern, and ninth-ranked Parma Western.

The Bulldogs came away with three wins out of the five matches.

Chelsea went 2-1 at the FHE quad with wins against FHE and EGR and falling to CK.

The match of the day was an amazing three set match at four singles that saw all three sets go to sets go to tiebreakers.

Nora Garbarkiewicz pulled out an amazing 7-6 (2), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10) win in the marathon match to help the Bulldogs beat FHE 6-3.

Libby Timberlake won 6-4, 6-0 at three singles.

Doubles wins went to Josie Jackson/Haley Hopkins, Lucy Taylor/Brenna Taylor, Ellie Kuck/Amelia Baker, and Sage Gabriel-Menegay/Brooklyn Angel.

The Bulldogs started the week by falling to second-ranked DCD 7-1.

Gabriel-Menegay and Angel claimed the lone win in three sets 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Chelsea bounced back with 6-2 win over ninth-ranked Parma.

Samantha Bieber and Timberlake picked up wins at one and three singles, and Garbarkiewicz pulled out another tiebreaking win 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.

The modified team also had a successful week, winning the Ortonville-Brandon quad.

Chelsea defeated Ortonville 6-2, Carman-Ainsworth 8-0, and Hamtramck 8-0.

Going undefeated on the day in singles were Neve Rodriguez and Anastasia Moser, while Isabella Moser and Natalie Boos each went 2-1.

The doubles teams of Megan Brown/Sophia Stanavich, Leah Helquist/Kendall Kuck, Cara Kloos/Abigail Peterson, and Emma Busch/Paola Lara all went 3-0 on the day.