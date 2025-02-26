Girls on the Run Southeastern Michigan Launches New Curriculum

Community News

Girls on the Run, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new curriculum: Hello, Mountain Mover! This evolved curriculum inspires participants to activate their I Can! Power – the confidence to believe in themselves and their ability to do hard things. This year’s spring season begins the week of March 9, with a culminating non-competitive 5K event on May 3 at Eastern Michigan University.

Girls on the Run combines physical activity with engaging lessons that emphasize the importance of self-confidence, healthy relationships, and vital life skills. Over the course of the 8-week program, participants prepare for a celebratory 5K event, all while learning how to set goals, overcome challenges, and make a positive impact in their communities. Every participant receives sixteen life changing lessons, a program shirt, cinch sack, water bottle and activity journal, entry into the incredible Girls on the Run 5K event, a commemorative bib, finishers medal and program keepsake! Financial assistance and athletic shoes are available for children in need.

As the only physical activity-based, positive youth development program for girls with a research-based curriculum, trained caring coaches, and compelling evidence of impact, Girls on the Run supports participants in the areas they need it most. Studies show that by adolescence, girls begin to experience faster rates of decline in physical activity levels, lower levels of confidence and positive perception of their academic abilities, and higher rates of anxiety and depression as compared to their male peers. As early as age 9, girls’ self-confidence begins to decline, with their overall confidence levels decreasing by upwards of 30% between the ages of 8 and 14. Girls’ physical activity levels decline at age 10 and continue to decrease throughout adolescence and, according to the CDC, only 24% of 6- to 17-year-olds participate in at least 60 minutes of daily physical activity every day.

In a 2023 U.S. Surgeon General report, Vivek H. Murthy, MD, discussed the link between physical and mental health among children and adolescents, specifically highlighting Girls on the Run as an example of a program that is focused on removing barriers for underserved populations to access to physical activity. The report cited how the program increased participants’ overall physical activity and helped them learn critical life skills, including resolving conflict, helping others, or making intentional decisions.

“Over the last 23 years we’ve served more than 26,000 girls and provided need-based scholarships to over 8,000 local families,” said Danielle Plunkett, executive director. “In 2024 alone, we awarded $125,706 in financial assistance to 946 families, as well as athleticwear and shoes to 305 children in need.”

Individuals interested in starting a team, volunteering as a coach, or registering a participant can visit https://www.girlsontherunsemi.org/ for more information.