Giving Thanks for Don Cole Community Thanksgiving

The Don Cole Community Thanksgiving Lunch, underwritten by Allen and Wendy Cole and Linda Cole, is an annual tradition that gives special meaning to community. Initiated by the late Don Cole, in partnership with Chelsea Senior Center (CSC), this tradition is an annual favorite. On November 22, more than 200 community members enjoyed a delicious Thanksgiving feast.

“Local celebrities” were part of the serving and cleanup crew. They represented City of Chelsea, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Area Fire Authority, Chelsea Police, Chelsea School District, WAVE, Chelsea Community Foundation, Kiwanis, Zero Waste Coalition, Chelsea Senior Center Board of Directors, Washtenaw County Commission District 1 and Say Yes to Seniors. Chelsea Senior Center’s staff and many senior member volunteers also pitched in to ensure that guests enjoyed their meal.

The free hot, traditional turkey meal was open to the community. The feast with all the trimmings was cooked by Chelsea School District’s head cook Coreen Daddario with assistance by Chris Simpson and Tom Mignano, who also cook hot meals every weekday in the Senior Café as part of CSC’s Senior Nutrition program.

The Zero Waste Coalition organized diverting leftovers and trash from the landfill. According to Megan McCalla, 98% of the waste was diverted from the landfill with 75 pounds of material saved for compost.

The Senior Café serves a hot lunch and a fresh salad bar five days a week. It is open to the senior community. If interested in enjoying lunch in the Senior Café, contact CSC to reserve your spot at (734) 475-9242.

