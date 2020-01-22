Advertisement





Photo’s Provided by Kate Cadieux

Chelsea’s Joe Taylor and Daniel Golding were honored at the MHSFCA Dream Team Banquet with Coach Grant Fanning, Head Coach Josh Lucas, and Coach Nick Schumann.

Chelsea football’s Daniel Golding and Joe Taylor earned several post season awards for their 2019 season, but the top one may be that both were selected to the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Dream Team.

This was the second year the MHSFCA has named a Dream Team and had a banquet to honor the players named to the squad. Thee Dream Team Awards Banquet took place in conjunction with the MHSFCA annual clinic held at the Lansing Center and Lansing Capitol Radisson Hotel on Saturday, January 18.

The Dream Team players were nominated by a MHSFCA member coach, selected to their Division (11-player D1-D8 and 8-player D1 & D2) All State Team and then selected to the Dream Team by a panel of MHSFCA coaches from across the state.

Chelsea was just one of four schools in the state to have multiple players named to the squad as the top 24 players in the state for 2019.

The 2019 MHSFCA Football Dream Team

“It is a great honor for both guys to be selected to a team that is made up of players that get voted in by other coaches from around the state,” Chelsea Head Coach Josh Lucas said.

Golding was named AP D3-4 First Team All-State and was named the Ann Arbor Area Defensive Player of the Year. He was named to the second team All-State for the Detroit News and Honorable Mention for the Detroit Free Press. He was 1st Team All SEC White. He recorded 61 tackles, 10.5 for loss, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception for the Ann Arbor areas best defense.

“It is a great honor to be selected for the MHSFCA Dream Team,” Golding said. “It’s is pretty awesome to be recognized along side such a great group of athletes and young men.”

Taylor was named 2nd team AP D3-4 All-State. He was the 2018 Ann Arbor Area Defensive Player of the Year and named to the 2019 Dream Team. He was Honorable Mention All-State for both the Detroit Free Press and Detroit News. Taylor led the Bulldogs in tackles with 82, with 3.5 for loss, forced four fumbles and had three interceptions and earned All-SEC White Honors.

“Being on the MHSFCA Dream Team was definitely eye opening and a great achievement for me,” Taylor said. “Although it’s a great individual award, it’s not possible without the coaching staff and the community.”

“Daniel and Joe were great players on and off the field for us over the last two years,” Lucas said. “A big reason for our team’s success was due to the fact that we had these guys on our team.”