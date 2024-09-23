Good Old-Fashioned Family Fun at the Webster Fall Festival

The 41st annual Webster Fall Festival will be a great way to spend an early fall day. Featuring live music, children’s activities, food, hayrides, artisans/crafters and an auction, just to name a few of the things happening on September 28, the festival has something for everyone.

The Webster Fall Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 5583 Webster Church Road, which is near the township hall and at the Historic Webster Village.

There really is a lot happening during the festival, including hayrides, music, crafters, an auction, a pet zoo, children’s carnival, food, displays of antique equipment, historic buildings, old time baseball games, baked goods and preserves and demonstrations such as wood hewing, sheep herding and blacksmithing.

Music and Performances on Dieterle’s Corncrib Stage include Foxtree, Stouthearted String Band, Fiddle Pie and the RFD Boys.

This year’s festival is honoring Jane and Jack Clark. A ceremony to honor them begins at 3:30 p.m. on the Corncrib stage.

The live auction by Braun & Helmer Auction Service begins at 10 a.m. To preview the items, go to www.braunandhelmer.com.

Food options include hot dogs, chips, and drinks as well as pulled pork sandwiches with sides. There will also be the Taste of Webster in the Boy Scout Cabin featuring homemade baked goods, preserves, coffee and tea.

The parking, admission and music performances are all free.

To learn more, go to https://websterfallfestival.org/.