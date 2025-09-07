Gordon Hall Days Returns September 12–13

The Dexter Area Historical Society will host Gordon Hall Days on September 12–13, offering a weekend of activities, history, and community events at Gordon Hall, 8311 Island Lake Road.

The weekend begins Friday, September 12, with Dancing With the Stars at Gordon Hall, a benefit for the restoration of the historic home. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tours of the first floor available until 7 p.m. Following a short program, guests can enjoy dinner, an open bar, and live music from Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies under the tent until 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $350 for six people, with advance purchase recommended.

Gordon Hall Days continue on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per car. Events include live animals, an antique and flea market, crafts and demonstrations, children’s activities, and tours of Gordon Hall, including the recently renovated milk house. Visitors can also view the Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club’s display and enjoy food truck fare and refreshments.

A highlight on Saturday is the Antique and Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enthusiasts can display their vehicles free of charge, with donations accepted. Those interested in showing a car may contact Shawn Pierrel at 412-613-6892 or [email protected].

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, a tea and period fashion show will celebrate Katharine Dexter McCormick’s 150th birthday. The event, featuring vintage men’s and women’s fashions from Helen Welford’s collection, requires a $15 ticket in addition to Gordon Hall Days admission. Reservations are recommended by calling 734-395-4106.

All proceeds from the weekend support the Dexter Area Historical Society and the preservation of Gordon Hall.