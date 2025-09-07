September 07, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Gordon Hall Days Returns September 12–13

STN Staff

CommunityDexter

Gordon Hall Days Returns September 12–13

The Dexter Area Historical Society will host Gordon Hall Days on September 12–13, offering a weekend of activities, history, and community events at Gordon Hall, 8311 Island Lake Road.

The weekend begins Friday, September 12, with Dancing With the Stars at Gordon Hall, a benefit for the restoration of the historic home. Doors open at 6 p.m. with tours of the first floor available until 7 p.m. Following a short program, guests can enjoy dinner, an open bar, and live music from Billy Mack and the Juke Joint Johnnies under the tent until 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person or $350 for six people, with advance purchase recommended.

Gordon Hall Days continue on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per car. Events include live animals, an antique and flea market, crafts and demonstrations, children’s activities, and tours of Gordon Hall, including the recently renovated milk house. Visitors can also view the Ann Arbor Model Railroad Club’s display and enjoy food truck fare and refreshments.

A highlight on Saturday is the Antique and Classic Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enthusiasts can display their vehicles free of charge, with donations accepted. Those interested in showing a car may contact Shawn Pierrel at 412-613-6892 or [email protected].

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, a tea and period fashion show will celebrate Katharine Dexter McCormick’s 150th birthday. The event, featuring vintage men’s and women’s fashions from Helen Welford’s collection, requires a $15 ticket in addition to Gordon Hall Days admission. Reservations are recommended by calling 734-395-4106.

All proceeds from the weekend support the Dexter Area Historical Society and the preservation of Gordon Hall.

Latest articles

Gordon Hall Days Returns September 12–13

STN Staff

Saline Data Center Open House on Sept. 7

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News